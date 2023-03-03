 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Energy Exchange trade volume falls 7% to 8,200 million units in February

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

Sell side liquidity continued to be affected due to high input costs, the IEX said in a statement.

According to the bourse, supply constraints are expected to ease in the coming months due to the conducive policy and regulatory initiatives that will lead to an increase in coal and gas-based generation.

The total trade volume at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) declined seven per cent to 8,200 million units in February on an annual basis, due to lower availability of electricity.

According to the bourse, supply constraints are expected to ease in the coming months due to the conducive policy and regulatory initiatives that will lead to an increase in coal and gas-based generation. This will also provide cost optimisation opportunities to discoms and open access consumers.

The overall trade volume on the IEX in February was 8,200 Million Units (MU), a de-growth of 7 per cent on a year-on-year basis.