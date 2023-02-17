 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This CIO feels slowdown in domestic economy, likely global recession remain key challenges

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST

Equity market cannot thrive long on K-shaped economic recovery. However, having said that, we are seeing improvement in mass consumption levels which is a positive sign, said Shriram Life Insurance Company's CIO Ajit Banerjee

"Even though India is standing tall amidst global economic downturn and state of recession prevailing worldwide, it cannot remain decoupled from the global events. In a widely integrated global economy, there is bound to be a cascading effect," Ajit Banerjee, Chief Investment Officer, Shriram Life Insurance Company told Moneycontrol in an interview.

He feels the key challenges today remain the slowing down of the domestic economy and impact of probable global recession.

Banerjee, who has more than three decades of professional experience in diversified industries across various geographies believes the banking sector with a cleaner and stronger balance sheet looks very positive for FY24. Edited excerpts from the interaction:

Have you spotted any trend in the December quarter results? Which sector do you think has provided a great support to the earnings season?