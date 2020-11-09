Indian cotton crop estimated lower at 356 lakh bales this season but exports, offtake seen higher

India’s cotton production for the current season (October 2020-September 2021) has been projected a tad lower compared with last year by trade body Cotton Association of India (CAI), but the natural fibre’s consumption and exports could be higher.

The carryover stocks at the end of the season will be higher than normal, though lower than last season.

According to CAI initial estimates, cotton production this season is estimated to be 356 lakh bales (of 170 kg each) against 360 lakh bales last season.

The production is lower for two reasons. One, the area under cotton this year was two percent lower at 129.50 lakh hectares against 133.73 lakh hectares last year. This was mainly since farmers shifted to crops such as soybean or groundnut as cotton prices ruled lower for the most part of last season.

Second, rains in growing parts such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra have affected the crop.

Reports from Telangana say that some growers have plucked out cotton from their farms due to damaged caused by heavy rains and planted alternative crops.

The rains can affect the plucking of bolls in cotton plants later. There are two-three pluckings in the cotton plant, starting from October with the third plucking taking place around January.

Trade sources said off late, the cotton crop has been affected by diseases in some parts of the country and details are awaited.

According to available data, nearly 37 lakh bales have arrived across various markets in the country since October 1 with consumption being 33 lakh bales.

CAI estimate, arrived at with participation from trade representatives across the country, including the Cotton Corporation of India, put the consumption of cotton higher at 330 lakh bales against 250 lakh bales last season.

Last season, cotton consumption was affected as the textile industry had to shut down in view of the country-wide lockdown announced by the Union Government to tackle the spread of novel Coronavirus.

The textile industry could not function fully at least until September and even now many units are not running to capacity.

Exports of cotton have been projected at 60 lakh bales this season against 50 lakh bales last season. There are a couple of reasons why India could be exporting more cotton this season.

One, Indian cotton is competitive in the global market. Currently, Indian cotton is quoted at 68.39 US cents a pound against the Cotlook index of 76.70 cents a pound and International Commodity Exchange December contracts ruling at 68.92 cents a pound.

Two, India has huge stocks on offer with 107.50 lakh bales being carried over to this season from last. Third, India offers cotton in small consignments of 5,000 bales and is nearer to destinations such as Bangladesh, China, Vietnam and Cambodia, which are now looking to import the natural fibre to meet their needs.

This will save cost for the importing parties.

So far, at least 10 lakh bales are reported to have been exported since the beginning of October.

India is also expected to import 14.50 lakh bales of cotton against 16 lakh bales last season. The textile industry imports long-staple fibre cotton from countries such as Egypt as the quantity produced in India is not able to meet the demand for finer quality products.

According to CAI, cotton production is lower this year in Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, cotton prices are hovering around Rs 40,000 for a candy (356 kg).

Raw cotton or kapas, on the other hand, is ruling at Rs 5,330 a quintal against the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,515. During the same period last year, kapas ruled at around Rs 5,000.

On MCX, cotton December contracts were ruling at Rs 19,930 a bale at noon on November 9 against the previous close of Rs 19,890.

Cotton prices are expected to rule lower than MSP this year on account of higher carryover stock and a crop in excess of 350 lakh bales.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai, who writes on topics in commodities and agriculture)