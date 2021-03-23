Indian companies' earnings remain healthy in FY21 so far. Will the trend continue in FY22?

The financial year 2021 has been so far good for the Indian corporates in terms of their quarterly earnings. The coming financial year, too, may see earnings upgrades, analysts believe.

After the COVID-led disruption, India Inc.'s first-quarter earnings of FY21 saw deep cuts in revenues and profits. However, in the subsequent quarters, earnings surprised the market participants and most brokerages believe that the Indian firms may continue to witness decent earnings in FY22 also.

"We are witnessing interesting developments on the corporate earnings side post COVID with corporate India delivering all-time high-profit margins (non-government, non-financial companies) along with significantly better working capital cycle, low CAPEX, and thereby, better balance sheets," Chandraprakash Padiyar, Senior Fund Manager of Tata Mutual Fund told Moneycontrol.

Market analysts expect a healthy earnings upgrade, going forward, due to the rebound in the economic indicators.

"In my career of over 20+ years, this is probably the first time, majority of management teams' key focus area is to deliver high double-digit ROCE (return on capital employed). We may still be in the early phase of corporate earnings growth pick up," Padiyar said.

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice-President and Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities expects earnings to grow by 30 percent in FY22 against 34 percent in FY21.

"From the start of Q2FY21 results season to the end of Q3FY21, we have revised Nifty50 earnings estimate for FY21 and FY22 by 19 percent and 9 percent, respectively. Our revised earnings growth for FY21 and FY22 for Nifty50 is 21 percent and 26 percent, respectively. We expect earnings of our universe of covered companies to grow by 30 percent in FY22 against 34 percent in FY21," Oza said.

Oza believes the low base of the first half of FY21 will propel very high earnings growth in the first half of FY22 after which year-on-year (YoY) growth should moderate from Q3 onwards.

"From our coverage universe, we expect very high earnings growth in FY22 to come from following sectors: auto & auto ancillaries (105 percent), banks (37 percent), capital goods (67 percent), paints (33 percent), consumer durables (38 percent), NBFCs (36 percent), life insurance (33 percent), real estate (69 percent), retailing (207 percent) and logistics (49 percent)," Oza said.

Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities underscored that the second and third quarters of FY21 witnessed strong quarterly earnings of India Inc., primarily due to pent up demand along with phased

unlocking by government and rural recovery.

Various cost control measures to tackle pandemic coupled with lower commodity prices also supported margin performance, Shah added.

He expects earnings to report decent double-digit growth in FY22E on a low base while the ongoing vaccination drive would lead to a healthy economic situation and improved business activities going forward.

"We believe that the IT sector has strong potential for earnings growth on the back of increasing digitization and new orders inflows globally. We also expect select auto segments to outperform amid the recovery in M&HCVs.

Companies catering to the CV segment and ancillaries dependent on the CV would benefit largely in FY22," Shah said.

Vishal Balabhadruni, Senior Analyst Research at CapitalVia Global Research, pointed out that the resumption of economic activities and rebound in demand are indicating an optimistic prospect for the earnings in FY22.

However, Balabhadruni added that one should not just look at percentage changes but at the absolute numbers and compare it with previous periods and strategise accordingly.

"The core sectors like metals and oil and gas would be in focus as they are approaching normalcy and pre-Covid levels. Infrastructure and allied segments may also see a rise this financial year. The recovery in

transportation, aviation and hospitality is expected to slow down with the reimposition of restrictions in the light of the surge in Covid cases," said Balabhadruni.

