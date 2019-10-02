Indian banking system is safe & stable; no need to panic, RBI says

Benchmark indices reported huge selling in Tuesday's (October 1) trading session on the back of selling seen in the banking stocks, followed by IT, infra, metal and pharma stocks.

In addition to the banking stocks' fall, there was an internet banking disruption reported in some of cooperative and private sector banking name, however, it has been restored on Tuesday.

Customers of these banking complained about failure of online transactions despite multiple attempts.



There are rumours in some locations about certain banks including cooperative banks, resulting in anxiety among the depositors. RBI would like to assure the general public that Indian banking system is safe and stable and there is no need to panic on the basis of such rumours.

— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) 1 October 2019

