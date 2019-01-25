App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Bank slips 7% as Q3 profit falls nearly 50 YoY; missed estimates

The Net interest income or the difference between interest earned and interest expended rose by nearly 6 percent to Rs 1717 crore for the December quarter compared to Rs 1622 crore seen in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Bank plunged by about 7 percent after the state-owned bank reported nearly 50 percent fall in net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 152.26 crore as compared to Rs 303.06 crore reported in the year-ago period. It was less than CNBC-Tv18 poll of Rs 289.40 crore.

The Net interest income or the difference between interest earned and interest expended rose by nearly 6 percent to Rs 1717 crore for the December quarter compared to Rs 1622 crore seen in the year-ago period.

Reacting to the news, shares of Indian Bank closed 7.07 percent lower at Rs 238. It hit an intraday low of Rs 230.90 and a high of Rs 260.25.

The asset quality profile of the bank has deteriorated with gross NPAs rising sequentially to 7.46 percent (Rs 13,198 crore) for December quarter compared to 7.16 percent (Rs 12,333 crore) at end of Q2Fy19.

Net NPA ratio rose to 4.42 percent in the December 2018 quarter from 4.23 percent as on September 30, 2018. The provision for NPAs in Q3Fy19 stood at Rs 923 crore, down from Rs 1004 crore in Q2FY19.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 05:27 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.