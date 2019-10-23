App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Bank Q2 profit spikes 139% YoY, asset quality improves sequentially

Asset quality improved sequentially in Q2 with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances (NPA) falling 13bps QoQ to 7.2 percent and net NPA declining 30bps to 3.54 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Public sector lender Indian Bank reported a 139 percent year-on-year rise in its September quarter profit at Rs 358.6 crore. The bank also registered improvement in asset quality on a sequential basis.

The bottomline growth was driven by higher other income and pre-provision operating profit along with lower provisions.

Net interest income during the quarter increased 7.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,863 crore, while other income (non-interest income) grew by 72.2 percent to Rs 737.65 crore YoY.

Pre-provision operating profit in the quarter ended September 2019 jumped 26 percent to Rs 1,501.8 crore compared to the same period last year.

Numbers were slightly ahead of analyst estimates. Profit was expected at Rs 346.8 crore and net interest income at Rs 1,819.3 crore for the quarter, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Asset quality improved sequentially in Q2 with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances (NPA) falling 13bps QoQ to 7.2 percent and net NPA declining 30bps to 3.54 percent.

Provisions and contingencies in September quarter 2019 fell 9.4 percent, but sequentially the same increased 14.4 percent.

Indian Bank shares closed at Rs 142.90, up Rs 16.70, or 13.23 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 03:58 pm

