Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs end on positive territory led by HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tata Motors, Wipro

In the IT space, Infosys was up 2.31 percent at USD 9.74 and Wipro jumped 2.02 at USD 5.05 while in the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 1.69 percent at USD 8.43 and HDFC Bank spiked 3.85 percent at USD 89.49.

Indian ADRs ended higher on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 2.31 percent at USD 9.74 and Wipro jumped 2.02 at USD 5.05.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 1.69 percent at USD 8.43 and HDFC Bank spiked 3.85 percent at USD 89.49.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors jumped 2.4 percent at USD 12.37 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 1.78 percent at USD 33.17.

First Published on Oct 13, 2018 08:59 am

