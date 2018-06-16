Indian ADRs: Dr Reddy's Lab rises 6%; Infosys up 3%

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys rose 3.14 percent at USD 18.73 and Wipro added 1.89 percent at USD 4.85.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 1.31 percent at USD 8.28 and HDFC Bank was up 0.38 percent at USD 101.96.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors shed 0.76 percent at USD 22.15 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 6.18 percent at USD 35.06.