IndiaMART InterMESH scales 52-week high on healthy sales, upbeat commentary

Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH rose 5 percent on May 2 on healthy quarterly sales and upbeat commentary. At 3:14 pm, Indiamart Intermesh was quoting at Rs 5,642, up 5.18 percent. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 5,642.

Consolidated revenue came in at Rs 269 crore in Q4 FY23, registering a growth of 33 percent YoY primarily driven by a 20 percent increase in the number of paying subscription suppliers and the addition of Rs 12 crore revenue from accounting software services.

Net profit stood at Rs 56 crore as compared to the year ago’s Rs 57 crore and the previous quarter’s Rs 113 crore.

The company continued making growth investments in manpower, product and technology, sales and servicing, resulting in growth in revenue and paying subscription suppliers which drove IndiaMART InterMESH to report a consolidated EBITDA of Rs 66 crore representing EBITDA margin of 25 percent.

Moneycontrol News