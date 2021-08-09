MARKET NEWS

IndiaMart, Can Fin Homes, MCX and Polycab among 10 scrips to be included in F&O from Aug 27

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 09:34 PM IST

As many as 10 securities, including Can Fin Homes, IndiaMart InterMesh, MCX, and Polycab will be included in the futures & options (F&O) segment from August 27, National Stock Exchange (NSE) informed on August 9.

Other stocks in the list include Dixon Technologies, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX), Ipca Laboratories Limited, Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (OFSS), and Syngene International.

The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above mentioned securities shall be informed to members on August 26, 2021 through a separate circular, NSE added.

IndiaMART InterMESH on July 21 reported a more than two-fold jump in its Q1 FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 74.1 crore, backed by strong operating performance.

Revenue from operations grew 3.9 percent to Rs 153.1 crore, primarily driven by marginal improvement in realisation of existing customers.

Commenting on the quarter gone by, its CEO Dinesh Agarwal said, "I am pleased to report a modest financial performance in Q1 as the ongoing adverse market conditions had an anticipated impact on our customers, revenue, deferred revenue and cash flow from operations."

Ipca Labs, on the other hand, posted a 31 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 306.67 crore against Rs 445.68 crore in June 2020. Its revenue was up 2 percent at Rs 1,565.79 crore versus Rs 1,534.40 crore, YoY.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #F&O segment #National Stock Exchange (NSE)
first published: Aug 9, 2021 09:22 pm

