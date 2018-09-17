App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiaMart, Avana Logistek get SEBI's go ahead for IPOs

With this, the number of companies getting SEBI's approval to float an initial public offer (IPO) has reached 50 this year so far.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online marketplace IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd and logistics company Avana Logistek have received markets regulator SEBI's go-ahead to float initial share sale offers.

With this, the number of companies getting SEBI's approval to float an initial public offer (IPO) has reached 50 this year so far.

These two companies, which had filed draft their respective draft offer documents with SEBI in June, obtained the regulator's "observations" on September 14, according to the latest update with the markets watchdog.

SEBI's observations are necessary for any company to launch IPO, follow-on public offer and rights issue.

related news

Through IndiaMART's public issue, a total of 42,88,801 equity shares will be divested by the promoters and private equity firms Intel Capital (Mauritius), Amadeus Capital Partners and Accion Frontier Inclusion Mauritius.

The initial share-sale offer is expected to garner Rs 600 crore, merchant banking sources said. The public issue is being managed by ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Jefferies India.

Avana Logistek's initial share sale consists of fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 300 crore, besides, an offer for sale of up to 43 lakh scrips by the existing shareholders.

The Mumbai-based company plans to utilise the net proceeds towards funding capital expenditure for setting up of new dry warehouses and cold storages and repayment of certain borrowings.

Besides, the IPO proceeds will be used for acquisition of containers for coastal and liner services, expenditure towards software development, implementation and maintenance and general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the lead managers to the issue.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #India #markets #SEBI

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.