Indiabulls Ventures rises about 3% after strong Q3 results

Shares of Indiabulls Ventures rose over 6 percent intraday on January 15 after the company reported strong results for the third quarter.

The stock gained as much as 6.4 percent on the BSE, quoting at Rs 412. However, prices came down later.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 349 crore for the December quarter, up 125.2 percent year-year (YoY).

Indiabulls Ventures reported a quarterly revenue from operations of Rs 1,379 crore, up 55 percent YoY.

At 0953 hours, Indiabulls Ventures was quoting at Rs 398, up 2.79 percent.