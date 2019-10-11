App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Ventures climbs 8% after board clears share buyback

Promoters held 35.53 percent stake in the company, while foreign shareholding stood at 39.30 percent as of September 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indiabulls Ventures rallied 8 percent in early trade after the board approved a buyback of 6.67 crore shares at Rs 150 per share at a meeting on October 11.

The stock has fallen more than 65 percent in the last three months amid reports of corporate governance issues and worries over Indiabulls Group’s plan to merge Indiabulls Housing Finance and Lakshmi Vilas Bank. The Reserve Bank of India recently rejected the merger proposal.

Indiabulls Ventures  was quoting at Rs 103.70, up Rs 4.10, or 4.12 percent, on the BSE at 1055 hours.

Close

The company informed exchanges that its board of directors had approved a Rs 1,000-crore buyback proposal.

related news

"The board approved a buyback of up to 6,66,66,666 fully paid-up equity shares having face value Rs 2 each of the company, representing 12.61 percent of its total existing fully paid-up equity at Rs 150 per share, through the tender offer route," Indiabulls Ventures said in its BSE filing.

The buyback size being more than 10 percent of company’s paid-up equity capital and free reserves will be subject to approval of shareholders by way of a special resolution, through a postal ballot.

As of September, promoters held 35.53 percent stake in the company, while foreign shareholding stood at 39.30 percent.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 11:27 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Ventures

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.