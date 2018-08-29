App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Real Estate rises 9%; promoters increases stake to 38.6%

The company's promoters have increased their stake from 36.9 percent in the quarter ended March 2018 to 38.6 percent in the quarter ended June 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate rose 9 percent intraday Wednesday as company promoters increased their stake in the company.

The company's promoters have increased their stake from 36.9 percent in the quarter ended March 2018 to 38.6 percent in the quarter ended June 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 263.65 and 52-week low Rs 139.25 on 12 January, 2018 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.39 percent below its 52-week high and 9.08 percent above its 52-week low

At 14:21 hrs Indiabulls Real Estate was quoting at Rs 152.45, up Rs 9.80, or 6.87 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined 34 percent in last 1 year

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 02:38 pm

