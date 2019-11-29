App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing shares surge 12% after govt's clean-chit; CLSA raises target

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs found no irregularities in loans extended by Indiabulls Housing Finance to five companies, as alleged by a PIL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance surged 12 percent in early trade on BSE on November 29 after the government affidavit filed in Delhi High Court said it did not find any irregularities in loans given to five companies.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on September 28, found no irregularities in loans extended by Indiabulls Housing Finance to five companies, as alleged by a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

Read more: No irregularities in Indiabulls Housing Finance loans given to 5 companies: MCA

Close

A PIL was reported to have been filed on September 27 alleging roundtripping of funds by the company.

related news

Foreign brokerage firm CLSA retained buy on the stock with a target price at Rs 450 against Rs 350 and said that clarity on court case can lend relief to the company.

"Clarity can improve the company's access to the debt market, aiding liquidity and growth base case continues to assume marginal growth till FY21. A 200 bps higher loan growth can lend a 3 percent earnings upside for the company in FY21," CLSA said.

The current valuation is attractive while risks are receding on court cases. An uptick in growth can drive rerating, CLSA added.

Shares of the company had gained 24.65 percent on BSE on November 28.

Around 09:40 hours IST, the scrip was 11.70 percent up at Rs 373.30 on BSE on November 29.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 09:54 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Housing Finance #markets

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.