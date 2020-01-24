App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing jumps 3% as Credit Suisse buys 22.93 lakh shares

Brokerages said the company's asset quality, loan book and management commentary are the key things to watch out for.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance jumped over 3 percent in the morning trade on January 24 after foreign brokerage and wealth management firm Credit Suisse bought 22,93,306 shares of the company through a bulk deal on NSE on January 23, data showed.

The deal was carried out at an average price of Rs 311.68 per share of Indiabulls Housing, taking the cumulative value of the deal to nearly Rs 71.5 crore.

India's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) held 10.72 percent shares in the company during that period.

Indiabulls Housing has said it will release its December quarter scorecard on February 5. Brokerages said the company's asset quality, loan book and management commentary are the key things to watch out for.

The stock price has already risen over 55 percent in thelast 3 months and was quoting at Rs 321.10, up Rs 8.95, or 2.87 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 324.40 and an intraday low of Rs 316.40.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 10:02 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Housing

