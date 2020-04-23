Indiabulls Housing Finance share gains 4% on timely ECB repayment

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rallied 3.64 percent intraday on April 23 after the company said it has repaid external commercial borrowings (ECBs) of roughly Rs 1,140 crore before the due date.

The stock closed at Rs 119.45 on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of Rs 5,107.37 crore.

The company said it has remitted external commercial borrowing [ECB] repayments of approximately $150 million that was due for payment on April 24, 2020.

"As is the company's practice, due monies were pre-funded in our repayment account," Indiabulls Housing Finance said in its BSE filing.

Last week, the company made timely repayment of the interest/principal due in respect of the secured redeemable non- convertible debentures (NCDs) it had issued on a private placement basis.