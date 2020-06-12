App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 10:21 PM IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 200 crore from 2 public lenders

These NCDs have been subscribed by two large Indian public sector banks, it said, without naming the banks.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited on Friday said it has raised Rs 200 crore by issuing securities to two large public sector banks on private placement basis.

"The company has today, June 12, 2020, allotted 2,000 secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh  each (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 200 crore, on a private placement basis," it said in a regulatory filing.

The NCDs with 546 days maturity carry coupon of 9 per cent per annum payable annually.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 10:20 pm

