Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 200 cr

Indiabulls Housing Finance said it has raised Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures.

"The Company has today, November 29, 2018, allotted its Eighth tranche of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each (“NCDs”) aggregating to Rs 200 crore," a BSE filing said.

According to the statement, the company is in the process of issuing secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 20,000 crore, on a private placement basis.