App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 1,030 crore

The coupon rate on the bonds with three years tenor is 9.10 per cent per annum (payable annually).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,030 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The company on May 18 allotted 10,300 secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 1,030 crore, on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon rate on the bonds with three years tenor is 9.10 per cent per annum (payable annually).

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 10.87 per cent down at Rs 118.85 on BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

Close
First Published on May 18, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. #Market news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Will not impose night curfew; hawkers, salons will be allowed, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Will not impose night curfew; hawkers, salons will be allowed, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early study, shares soar

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early study, shares soar

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.