Indiabulls Housing Finance climbs 4% after pre-mature redemption of NCDs

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares rallied 4.6 percent intraday on July 3 after early redemption of non-convertible debentures.

Company informed exchanges that it has redeemed (bought back) secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10,00,000 each.

The above redemption did not include one NCD of face value Rs 3,33,333.34 each.

The stock was quoting at Rs 668.45, up Rs 26.75, or 4.17 percent on the BSE at 1152 hours IST.