Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing Finance opens 2% higher on strong Q2 results

The company said it closed September 2018 with cash and liquid investments of Rs 21,249.7 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) climbed 2 percent in early trade after the company reported strong results for the second quarter.

IBHFL reported a profit of Rs 1,044.1 crore for the July-September quarter, a 21.2 percent jump from last year.

The company's total revenue for Q2 was Rs 4,255.3 crore, up from Rs 3,452.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

IBHFL also said it closed September 2018 with cash and liquid investments of Rs 21,249.7 crore.

"Home sales, especially in our core segment of mid-income affordable housing have been strong and strengthening by the passing day. We are very well positioned to grow our business by 20 percent plus in the current macro environment," IBHFL managing director Gagan Banga said talking to PTI.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 09:22 am

