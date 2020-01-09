App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing Finance offers pre-mature redemption of NCDs, share price gains 5%

The company will also evaluate further pre-mature redemption of its NCDs from time to time, it said.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rallied more than 5 percent intraday on January 9 after the company offered pre-mature redemption of its non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The stock rallied more than 25 percent in last one month amid early redemption and timely payments of interest/principal on debentures/bonds. It was quoting at Rs 323.90, up Rs 13.95, or 4.50 percent on the BSE at 1028 hours IST.

The housing finance company said it issued an offer to all debenture holder(s) for pre-mature redemption of its NCDs maturing in January 2020.

The company will also evaluate further pre-mature redemption of its NCDs from time to time, it added.

On January 8, company had redeemed (bought back) secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10,00,000 each issued by itself.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 10:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Housing Finance

