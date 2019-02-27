App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Housing Finance declines after Macquarie cuts price target by 29%

Macquarie cut its target price for Indiabulls Housing Finance to Rs 836 from Rs 1,170 apiece.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indiabulls Housing Finance shares fell a percent intraday on Wednesday after global research house Macquarie slashed its price target on the stock by 29 percent.

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have funded 85 percent of incremental real estate book in last 5 years.

The research house said the funding situation has been normalised a bit for NBFCs but still remained tight.

Macquarie cut its target price to Rs 836 from Rs 1,170 apiece.

At 13:00 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 658.45, down Rs 1.05, or 0.16 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Housing Finance

