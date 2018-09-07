App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Commercial Credit to raise Rs 2,000 crore via bonds

The NCD issue will have options of 2, 3, 5 and 10 year maturities with an attractive interest rate of up to 9.20 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indiabulls Commercial Credit Limited (ICCL) said it will raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures. ICCL, a 100 percent subsidiary of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IBHFL), will open the issue on September 11, it said in a release.

The company will issue secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and an option to retain oversubscription of another of Rs 1,000 crore. Allotment in the issue is on a first come first serve basis, ICCL said.

The NCDs proposed to be issued carry a dual AAA rating from CRISIL and CARE, which are considered to have the highest degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

The NCD issue will have options of 2, 3, 5 and 10 year maturities with an attractive interest rate of up to 9.20 percent.

related news

"In 2016, IBHFL did a successful public issue of NCDs aggregating to Rs 7,000 crore. This issue is also attractively priced, offering up to 9.20 percent to retail and HNI investors for 10 years tenor, and coupled with the highest possible AAA ratings," ICCL Chairman Ajit Kumar Mittal said.

Edelweiss Financial Services, A K Capital Services, Axis Bank, Trust Investment Advisors, Yes Bank and Yes Securities (India) are the lead managers to the issue.

"We plan to use the issue proceeds primarily towards onward lending, which will provide a thrust to the company's growth plans in the secured mortgage-lending space while diversifying our borrowing profile," said Ripudaman Bandral, Managing Director, ICCL.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 05:37 pm

tags #India #Indiabulls Commercial Credit Limited #markets

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.