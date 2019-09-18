App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

India will remain a positive story for the next 10-30 years: JPMorgan's James Sullivan

"India should be one of the major beneficiaries of the global supply chain reorganisation that requires changes in government policy that requires significant investments," Sullivan said.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Major disruption in crude production is unlikely to continue going forward as "we still see significant incremental supply opportunities out of Russia, other countries in the Middle-East", said James Sullivan, head of Asia Ex-Japan Equity Research and head of APAC Telecom Research, JPMorgan.

Sullivan added that a new underdevelopment oil field in Argentina will also add to the supply and impact the global economy positively.

"On the supply side, there is upside... there are structural challenges to global growth given some of the realignment in the political side of things, which will drag demand and therefore the crude outlook remains neutral," Sullivan said.

Close

According to him, India will remain a positive story over the next 10 to 30 years. "India should be one of the major beneficiaries of the global supply chain reorganisation that requires changes in government policy that requires significant investments."

related news

When asked about the slowdown in India, he said, “It is not just an India story, this is in an environment where we are structurally reducing global productivity by moving supply chains around. We are creating a less efficient global economy. We are reducing overall global trade flows, which again reduces global growth rates and that is an important backdrop to the Indian economy.”

Sullivan expects rate cuts in every single meeting from now till the year-end by the US Federal Reserve. “The good thing about that is it gives emerging market (EM) central banks including India significantly more scope to continue to loosen monetary policy, continue to try and provide credit as a driver of growth to this domestic economies."

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.