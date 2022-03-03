India will outperform global equities including the US: Envision Cap’s Nilesh Shah

The Indian equity market will outshine global equities, including the US stock market, in the coming years, said founder and chief executive officer at Envision Capital, Nilesh Shah.

“I clearly believe EMs (emerging markets) will do way better than US equities including India,” Shah told CNBC-TV18 in an interview on March 3.

Shah’s comments come just as the National Stock Exchange’s through its subsidiary NSE IFSC at GIFT city has allowed investors to directly own US equities through unsponsored depository receipts.

Unlike earlier, where investors were investing in US equities through mutual funds or exchange-traded funds, now they will be allowed to directly own the shares in their dematerialized accounts maintained with brokers registered on the NSE IFSC.

The development comes as investors have increasingly looked to invest in US stocks, especially technology stocks, because of the boom in that market over the past decade. US equities have handsomely outperformed Indian equities in the previous decade on an absolute return basis.

On the ongoing market turmoil, Shah does not see anything out of the ordinary in terms of the correction witnessed by the domestic market. Benchmark equity indices have fallen nearly 10 percent from their record highs hit in October 2021 on concerns of higher global interest rates and ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is pretty heartening that despite so much geopolitical risks, the markets have been resilient,” Shah told CNBC-Tv18.

Shah believes that investors should look at buy the dips in shares of some automobile companies going ahead despite the short-term challenges but advised against investing in ONGC.

Shares of ONGC have risen 17 percent so far this year because of rising global crude oil prices. Shah said that such stocks should be avoided from an investment point of view given that there is no clarity on how much of the rise in oil prices ONGC will be able to retain.

Shah is also moderating his expectations from midcap information technology stocks as he believes any upside in the sector would only be driven by earnings growth. “If there is an intermittent correction of 5-10 percent from here, then I do think they will come back in the buy zone,” Shah said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.