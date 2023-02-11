 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India well-placed among money-drawing markets, says Samir Arora

Feb 11, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

India is definitely well-placed among money-drawing markets like the US, China and Europe, according to Samir Arora, Founder of Helios Capital.

With Indian equities outperforming until last year, underperformance in the last couple of months would hardly mean this trend will continue, Arora said at PMS AIF World's Summit & Awards 2023.

“It is too short a period to be negative on India,” he added.

The market veteran explained that over time Indian equities have performed well, which he believes will continue to be the case in the coming years. Besides, China re-opening does not pose a threat as much, he added.