India to get fair share of equity flows despite China re-opening: Citi's Badrinivas

Aparna Banerjea
Feb 08, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST

Badrinivas NC of Citi Bank maintained that from India's point of view, the country's growth outlook "doesn't necessarily change."

India will get a fair share of equity flows as it continues to have very strong domestic growth outlook, Badrinivas NC, Market Treasurer-Asia Pacific, Citi Bank said in his comments on performance of Indian markets in the light of China opening up after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 on February 7, Badrinivas elaborated, "Even next year, we (India) will continue to still be the best performing large economy of the world. So, I am not really worried that there is any massive re-rating of India," when asked on Indian markets' under performance with respect to China becoming more attractive for global investors.

Badrinivas' comments come in the backdrop of China opening up and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) being bullish there amid pent-up consumption and India's higher valuations. "China opening up has played out to some extent as we saw $4 billion of outflows on year-to-date (YTD) basis and therefore, there is likely to be some re-balancing," he noted, adding that the China story will play through for a couple of quarters as there is reasonably strong growth data coming out.

However, Badrinivas also maintained that from India's point of view, the country's growth outlook "doesn't necessarily change."