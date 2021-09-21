MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

India to be the 5th largest market globally by 2024: Goldman Sachs

India surpassed France to be the country with the sixth highest market capitalisation last week.

PTI
September 21, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

New initial public offerings (IPOs) will help add $400 billion to the overall market capitalisation over the next three years, an American brokerage said on Monday.

The estimate comes on the back of a surge in IPO activity in the last few months, which has seen companies raise $10 billion from public markets since the beginning of the year -- higher than the money raised in the three years prior to that, Goldman Sachs said.

"We expect the IPO pipeline to remain robust over the next 12-24 months, based on recent announcements from 'new economy' unicorns and our objective framework for estimating new listings," it said.

The number of such 'unicorns', which are companies having a valuation of $1 and above, has surged in India in recent years, enabled by the rise of the internet ecosystem, availability of private capital and favourable regulatory environment, it said.

"We estimate nearly $400 billion of market cap could be added from new IPOs over the next 2-3 years. India's market cap could increase from $3.5 trillion currently to over $5 trillion by 2024, making it the 5th largest market by capitalization," it said.

Close

Related stories

Last week, India surpassed France to be the country with the sixth highest market capitalisation.

At present, Indian equity indices are among the 'oldest' in the region with the average listing age exceeding 20 years and dominated by old-economy sectors.

However, as the large digital IPOs get included, the new economy sector's exposure could rise from 5 percent to 12 percent (at 50 percent float) and 16 percent (full inclusion) over the next 2-3 years, it said.

Among the companies which have debuted on the stock markets is Zomato, while others like the fintech player Paytm are in the fray.

While Indian equities have done well this year (trading 26 percent up since January), being the best performing market regionally has prompted overheating concerns, the brokerage said, but added that it is overweight on expectations of a strong cyclical recovery and supportive flows.

Additionally, the strong thematic appeal and growth potential of the new economy sectors lend support to the medium-term view.

"Investors can find attractive return opportunities, as long as they don't overpay for growth, as evidenced by significant outperformance of China's new economy stocks over the past decade. Financial intermediaries may have substantial revenue opportunities from growth in issuance-related activities," it added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Goldman Sachs #IPO #market capitalisation
first published: Sep 20, 2021 07:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.