'India the only EM to receive net FII inflows in last 1 year; trend likely to continue'

The fiscal stimulus will continue across the globe in the near future, which would ensure excessive liquidity. Recent data shows that compared to other Emerging Markets, India is the only economy which has received positive net inflows for Rs 10,107 crore over 12 months period from October 2019 to September 2020, and this trend is expected to continue as the Indian equity market has recovered as one of the fastest compared to other global markets, said Ajit Banerjee, Chief Investment Officer at Shriram Life Insurance.

edited excerpts:

Q: Market hit record high levels ahead of Diwali 2020. Do you expect the Nifty to hit 15,000 before next Diwali?

The markets have recovered significantly from the March 23 lows which has caught everyone by surprise. The rise in the market hasn't been restricted to largecap stocks alone but have been witnessed across mid and small caps stocks as well spread across various sectors. These are certainly the positive attributes of the market rally which is continuing from April 2020 onwards barring some intermittent corrections.

Having said that, we need to be also mindful of the fact that the crisis which has hit the globe is health driven. Whilst the world has learned by now how to deal with the crisis and the global infection rates, including India, has come off from the peak level, but it is also true that there is still no certainty about the release of a vaccine as of now and some surge in the infection rates in Europe and Russia is leading to a bit of scepticism about the future.

Hence, if there is no recurrence of any second wave of COVID-19 infections in India and the vaccine becomes available early next year we can see a continued rise in the market levels in the next FY21-22 from the present levels but it’s quite difficult to predict the future market levels.

Q: Sectors which have not participated in the past rally also started attracting buying interest in the current rally. Do you think one still made money and what are those key sectors for investment which could give double-digit return or create wealth for investors by next Diwali?

We have seen in India, stock prices across all categories i.e. largecap, midcap and smallcap are on the surge contrary to US markets where the rally is restricted to largecap stocks. Whilst at the initial phase of the market rally we have seen the stock prices scaling up in the defensive sectors like IT, pharma, healthcare, FMCG etc., now the same has been spreading across multiple sectors with financial sector stocks being the latest one to join the bandwagon.

The quantification of the return which the investor will earn is primarily dependent at the entry-level of the investor. The investment in IT, IT-enabled services sector, Pharma, Infrastructure sectors like cement, steel, chemical industries which are manufacturing API materials are expected to generate a very decent return in the future period. The financial health of the banks will become more clear after December and there can be some value picks over there as well for the long term.

Q: Do you expect strong economic growth in FY22 after a contraction in FY21, and why?

We are witnessing some early green shoots in the economy. Some of the key heat map indices like Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI, Exports, Electricity consumption rate, GST collections, E-way bills issuance, New vehicle registrations, Rail Freight traffic, unemployment rate, Google mobility factors are showing signs of recovery and improvement. The central bank has ensured a continued supply of cheap credits to the corporate sector, MSME sector and NBFC sector and is also monitoring the transmission of cheap credit into the grass-root level.

With a solid back-to-back year agricultural crop production the rural economy will provide the much-needed support at the base. The Government through various announcements of new subsidies and Production linked incentive schemes are also incentivising the manufacturing sector to step up the production level and give impetus to the supply side and also through the announcement of LTC cash voucher scheme now extended to central and non-central employees will help to step up the demand as well. If the spread of COVID-19 can be contained in the future period and the vaccine can be released early we can see a sharp recovery in economic growth in the next year.

Q: FII inflow is one of the key reasons for the current rally. Do you expect more FII inflow in emerging markets including India?

Fiscal stimulus will continue across the globe in the near future, which would ensure excessive liquidity. The emerging markets are always the biggest beneficiaries of quantitative easing (QE) or fiscal stimulus given in developed nations as cheap credit flows into the EM economies.

Recent data shows that compared to other EM economies India is the only country which has received positive net inflows for Rs 10,107 crore over 12 months period from October 2019 to September 2020. This trend is expected to continue as the Indian equity market was one of the fastest to recover.

Q: How do you sum up SAMVAT 2076? What were the important developments from a stock market perspective and what were your key learnings from Samvat 2076?

Samvat 2076 has been a year of crest and trough in the market. It saw the market scaling heights during the month of January and February and then witnessing a sharp correction to its lowest point in the last 4-year on March 23 and thereafter recovering back and scaling new heights for almost six months in a row with some intermittent corrections in September. We are seeing a significant polarization of few stocks which are determining the direction of the indices and this feature isn't unique to India, we are also seeing the same scenario in US markets as well. Since it doesn't reflect a broad-based picture hence you cannot directly correlate the upward movement in the index with the overall health of the economy.

Learnings from Samvat 2076

a) The investors should be guided by their own risk appetite and regularly book profits if the target profit levels are achieved and not be excessive greedy thereby losing out the profits which he could have earned. Depending on his risk appetite he/she can take some contrapositions by buying some stocks on which he/she is convinced when pessimism prevails in the market as there can be some good value picks which can be made.

b) It would be prudent to take exposures on selected few sectors and stocks on which the investor has confidence based on knowledge about those companies and clear future outlook as opposed to too much diversification into sectors and companies on which there is no clear views.

c) One can buy at a staggered pattern to average out the holding cost but if exit calls are taken it should not be staggered as that may lead to erosion of value created.

d) All the decisions taken may not always work out correctly so we need to accept this and not be perturbed by few wrong calls taken. In fact and find solace from the fact that even some times decision taken by the best fund managers also goes wrong.

Q: Do you really expect strong earnings growth in FY22? What are your expectations for second half of FY21 and do you think the market priced in FY22 earnings growth?

If the early green shoots visible in the economy now further consolidates and the cheap credit continues to flow into the various sectors of economy aided by increase in demand both from rural India and urban India, we can see improvement in earnings growth across various sectors in FY22. If the vaccine becomes available in early 2022 then we can expect resumption of normal economic activities in the country which would propel the economy to bounce back leading to a very strong earnings growth across the various sectors. There is a firm resolution by the Government towards making India Atmanirbhar Bharat which would help generation of demand in various core and non- core sectors.

With the initial results of 30 companies which has been released so far, there is an improvement in the corporate earnings. The banks and other lending institutions financial health will become more clear after December. The banks have raised capital where required and adequate provisioning has been done hence we can expect improvement in credit flows further which would also lead to strengthening the corporate sectors financial strength leading to growth in the economic activity as well as earnings growth in H2 FY 21.

Q: Will the Samvat 2077 favour largecap, midcap or smallcap, and why?

The midcap and smallcap have shown better performance in FY21 so far as compared to largecaps. We can expect the fund flows to continue in the equity markets. Hence with such large quantum of funds expected to flow into the market, we expect the overall equity markets to grow in Samvat 2077. However, the investor needs to track the mid and small cap stocks more actively as these segments are also more vulnerable categories as compared to the largecap stocks in terms of their shock-absorbing capacity.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.