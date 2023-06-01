India, Taiwan and Korea stand to gain as FIIs move away from 2022 favourites

Representative Image

India along with Taiwan and Korea stand to gain as foreign investors seem to have had a change of heart, shifting away from their 2022 favourites — Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Thailand, a CLSA report has said.

Foreign investors are displaying an active and robust buying spree in emerging markets (EM). The year-to-date figures reveal a strong aggregate commitment, with semi-annualised non-resident net equity buying of $52 billion, marking the highest level since the first half of 2019, the report added. Ex-China, the net purchase stands at $21 billion.

Foreign Investor Appetite

Foreign investors are now seeking growth prospects in Taiwan, Korea, and India. This marks a shift from the $17.21 billion worth of Indian shares sold by FIIs in 2022, when markets were expensive compared to the long-term averages.

"In terms of market capitalization, Taiwan and Korea have emerged as frontrunners, attracting substantial net purchases amounting to 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively," CLSA's Alexander Redman writes in the latest report.

In contrast, he added, that the interest in Brazil, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia has meaningfully declined in 2023 with year-to-date net purchases all at 0.2 percent of market capitalisation versus 2.3 percent, 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent in 2022, respectively.

On a regional scale, Asia excluding China has witnessed the strongest net purchases by foreign investors, with inflow of $23 billion in the first half of 2023. This represents the most substantial inflow since the first half of 2019. Latin America, primarily represented by Brazil, has experienced a decline in net inflows compared to the previous year.

Despite the recent surge in foreign buying, foreign ownership levels in EM remain relatively low, indicating a further potential for accumulation, said CLSA.

Foreign equity ownership as percentage of market cap is around 17 percent in India, 9 percent in Turkey, 20 percent each in Malaysia and Philippines and at around 25 percent in Korea.

