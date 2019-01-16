'India story is intact, irrespective of election outcomes and global fears'

Shiv Diwan

‘Unpredictability’ is the second nature of markets. After a smooth one way rally in 2017, 2018 was a very volatile year for markets – perhaps a return to normalcy.

As Howard Marks in his epic book The Most Important Thing says, “Cycles always prevail eventually. Nothing goes in one direction forever. Trees don’t grow to skies. Few things go to zero. And there’s little that’s as dangerous for investor health as insistence on extrapolating today’s events into the future.”

Hence, to that extent, the relatively moderate year was a bit comforting.

We witnessed robust global economic growth for the second year in a row with the global economy growing at ~3.7 percent. However, unlike 2017, growth was less synchronous, as emerging markets (EMs) were slowing down while the US economy remained strong.

This dichotomy posed challenges for EMs including India, where interest rates went up (despite the weak business cycle), leading to capital flight and dollar strength.

Further, the increased rhetoric on the trade wars only added fuel to fire for EMs. This along with higher oil prices was the main reason for accentuated liquidity tightening in India that brought the credit markets to a complete standstill.

On the domestic front, while liquidity crisis stole the show for 2018, there was some good news to cheer. First, earnings performance was much better across sectors (albeit on a low base). Consumer staples companies posted double-digit topline growth for four consecutive quarters, aided by strong rural growth owing to farm loan waivers.

Second, on the investment front, cement companies posted double-digit volume growth after many years (although pricing still remains weak) and industrial companies reported a healthy mid-teens topline growth aided by government push.

Third, on the banking front, a few large resolutions took place, setting the trend, which is likely to continue next year.

Politically, things turned adverse for the BJP, with them losing most of the state elections in 2018. This does make the 2019 political outlook a bit murky, but it must be said that markets have historically overemphasized the role of politics in shaping economic fortunes and returns.

We ended 2018 with muted Nifty returns of 3 percent (in rupee terms), but still outperforming most of the EMs. Our valuation premium to EMs is now at 70 percent (vs 10-year average of 40 percent) – a testimony of investor faith on India.

However, there was a big sectoral rotation with investors favouring defensives and largecaps over midcaps and high beta names.

As we are well into the new year, oil prices have moderated, the liquidity crisis has tapered out to an extent and the expectation for the first half of the year is that populist measures will take centrestage with enhanced fiscal spending in the run-up to the general election.

On the global front, all eyes will be on how the US will perform on the back of a strong 2018, what the US Federal Reserve will do after they forecasted fewer rate hikes for the next year signalling its tightening cycle is nearing an end and what turn the trade talks between the US and China take, keeping global and Indian markets volatile.

In our view, the Indian market will hover around its mean multiples of 15-16x till the elections, offering limited upside.

Hence, it is prudent to run a relatively defensive large-cap portfolio with sectoral exposure to banks, consumer staples, IT and pharmaceuticals, while keeping an eye out for opportunities that expectation swings might throw up.

The second half of the year, post elections, should be a return to a more optimistic normal—with a more risk-neutral corporate sector and an opportunity to ride a more buoyant, but a long-term business cycle.

This is of course on anticipation that the BJP would return to power, though with a diminished majority and/or in a coalition. Any deviation from that could lead to ambiguity, and thereby further volatility in the markets.

What could also work in favour of the economy is that with a new governor at the Reserve Bank of India, and with inflation fairly curtailed at sub 4 percent levels, there could be more monetary easing than seen in the past.

We do expect decent market returns with growth coming from sectors, led by consumer discretionary, financials, capital goods, cement and the widely ignored infrastructure sector that could be a prime candidate for rerating.

Globally there are two main concerns which could spoil the party. First is US corporate credit market. Post Lehman crisis, easy liquidity resulted in a rise in leverage in US corporates – a large chunk of it was used to fund buybacks.

US corporate debt to GDP is at a multi-year high. Hence, with rising interest rates, this could potentially be a faultline. Credit spreads, especially in the high yield markets have risen quite sharply and is something that needs monitoring. The second area of concern is Chinese debt.

While a lot has been written on it and has been a concern for many years, the problems still persist. While it may not necessarily result in a blow-up, it is almost certainly likely to weigh on growth and to that extent on commodities and global growth as well.

From a longer-term perspective, India’s structural story is very much intact, irrespective of election outcomes and global fears.

Also, an interesting fun fact of recent years has been that market sentiment has completely flipped from the start of the year to the end. Given, that we are starting 2019 on a slight pessimist note – the end may perhaps be a lot more constructive.

Wish you and your families a happy and prosperous New Year!

Happy Investing!

The author heads Sales, Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.