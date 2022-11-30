 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India stocks to rise 9% by end-2023 despite slowing economy: Poll

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

The benchmark BSE Sensex Index touched an all-time record high of 62,887.40 on Tuesday, surging more than 23% from this year's low of 50,921.22 hit on June 17. Among the 17 stock indices which Reuters polls on, only India's are at record highs.

BSE Sensex

India's stock market, which rallied to a record high this week, is forecast to rise another 9% by the end of 2023 despite widespread expectations of a gradual slowdown in the economy, according to market experts polled by Reuters.

Indian shares have been driven by growing domestic equity fund inflows from a relatively young population keen to take risks. Twinned with expectations that most major central banks will slow their interest rate hikes, that partly explains India's surge ahead of both emerging market peers and developed markets.

However, further gains until at least the middle of next year are likely to be muted, according to the Nov. 15-28 Reuters poll of 27 analysts, brokers and strategists.

"Resilient growth and...sticky domestic flows all contributed to strong outperformance in 2022," said Rajat Agarwal, Asia equity strategist at Societe Generale. "But with a high valuation premium, we could likely see a pause in outperformance even as these factors remain supportive,"

The median forecast showed the Sensex gaining only 3.7% from Tuesday's close of 62,681.84 to 65,000 by mid-2023. The Sensex was then forecast to rise to 68,000 by end-2023, for a total gain of around 9%.