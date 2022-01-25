India still the 'eighth wonder' for investors, says Lauren Templeton

The COVID-19 pandemic and the grueling economic slowdown before it in India have not changed the optimism Lauren Templeton, founder and principal at Templeton & Phillips Capital Management, has for the country.

“...there are a few positive things we see about India and we really do consider it the eighth wonder of the world,” Templeton told Moneycontrol in an interview on the sidelines of CFA Society’s 12th India Investment Conclave.

Templeton, who belongs to a family that has cherished the value investing style for decades, however, will not pay any price to have a piece of the “eighth wonder”. “So there are a lot of things we like but would caution investors to be careful about the price they're paying,” she said.

Edited excerpts:

Nobody has the insight on the Templeton way of investing as you do and given your own experience of working under your great Uncle, how would he have reacted to the anomalies of the investment world today such as cryptocurrencies, QE infinity etc.?

Well, I did have the privilege of working with my great uncle, Sir John Templeton for about a decade and he was incredibly focused on bottoms-up stock picking. I'm quite sure that he would not be invested in crypto and would view that as a bubble. But, he would probably be very interested and researching crypto since he was a big advocate of individual freedom and free markets. He actually tried to establish his own country and got pretty far in doing that. It was an island near Tonga and it was called the Republic of Minerva.

Of course, the never-ending quantitative easing, low-interest rates have created bubbles in the markets. Clearly, the bond market in the US is in a bubble. And we've seen that with interest rates low, investors have really reached further out on the risk spectrum. I think as things start to change and rates rise, you will find that value investing comes to the fore more than growth investing as growth stocks get penalized by a higher interest rate environment.

I think it's a good time for investors to be cautious. The market in India is very similar, technology stocks and growth stocks are trading at higher valuations than some of the industrials and financials. We still like India a lot because India combines many attractive macro-economic factors including a low per capita income, a young population, and a heavier presence of higher high margin asset-light firms in the technology space. So we're still very positive about India.

In your 2019 newsletter, which was about your trip to India organised by one of your investment companies Fairfax, you called India the "eighth wonder for investors". Given the economic slowdown and the impact of the pandemic ever since, has your view changed at all?

I do! I see a lot of potential in India. I think COVID provided a large opportunity for investors to enter India and invest at a more attractive price. We saw COVID as a great opportunity to access India. We know from researching history that when countries experience economic growth from a very low base as is the case in India in terms of per capita income, the creation of wealth among its citizens has a transformative effect on their economy. And India also has a very young population compared to the rest of the world. So, those are a few positive things we see about India and we really do consider it the eighth wonder of the world.

Foreign investors, in general, have come to India for the consumption story, but, consumer stocks in India, per se, are not the cheapest around. How do you reconcile the potential return with the expensive valuations?

I think that investors need to be careful no matter where they invest in the world regarding the price that they pay for an asset. Even though India is one of the most expensive markets in the world, and had the best performance of any market in Asia last year, there were still attractive entry points. My great uncle, Sir John Templeton, taught me to look for moments of ‘maximum pessimism’. I do think during COVID there was maximum pessimism surrounding the Indian economy and it provided an attractive entry point. I think investors have to be really patient, but like the US, India has a bifurcated market.

While the technology and growth sectors have really experienced phenomenal, phenomenal performance, there are companies in industrials and financials that provide more attractive valuations for investors. You have a few growth tech firms that are really leading the way and pulling the indices along with them and then there are a lot of great well-run companies that haven't participated in that performance. I think there are still opportunities in India. I think investors need to be highly selective. I see a lot of potential for the long run in India because of the low per capita income, the young age of the population, and also India's technology sector is pretty well developed. And I think it's worthy to note that the technology sector represents 7.7% of GDP in India compared with 5.5% of GDP in the US. We believe technology will continue to be a source of economic growth and productivity for years to come. And India already has a really strong foundation in the sector. So there are a lot of things we like but would caution investors to be careful about the price they're paying.

What role do you see India playing in the new decade in terms of technological advancement? And in that sense, are you already hunting for opportunities here?

Our process is very bottoms up. We would not say ‘we're going to go look for a tech company in India’. Instead, we're running screens in the office on a daily or weekly basis focused on traditional valuation metrics. And then we will rank all of those companies and focus on the lowest decile of the market, and if we see something interesting, we will typically go in and try to value the company.

Sometimes we value by using a discounted cash flow model, sometimes using a dividend discount model. It just depends on the industry. Although we are very positive about India, we do let the numbers do the talking. We still have our holding in HDFC Bank, which is trading at 19 times next year's earnings, which we think is very reasonable. We look forward to continued participation in the growth story of HDFC Bank. Again, India has an incredibly bifurcated market where growth stocks have participated in the overall performance and you haven't seen that out of industrials and financials to the same degree. So we think that's probably where more of the opportunity exists going forward.