India still looks a bit expensive on the valuation front: Manulife's Geoff Lewis

India still looks a bit expensive in terms of valuation but the long term growth story is still intact, Geoff Lewis, senior strategist at Manulife Asset Management said told CNBC-TV18.

The IMF cut its 2018 growth forecast for India to 7.3 percent, retaining the 2019 GDP outlook at 7.4 percent.

Emerging markets markets, including India, will struggle in the short term, he said. Commenting on the Indian bond market, Lewis said that Indian bonds are not highly attractive right now.

Lewis added said there is huge uncertainty in the markets with regard to impact of import tariff and trade wars.

