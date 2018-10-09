App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 01:57 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

India still looks a bit expensive on the valuation front: Manulife's Geoff Lewis

Lewis added said there is huge uncertainty in the markets with regard to impact of import tariff and trade wars.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India still looks a bit expensive in terms of valuation but the long term growth story is still intact, Geoff Lewis, senior strategist at Manulife Asset Management said  told CNBC-TV18.

The IMF cut its 2018 growth forecast for India  to 7.3 percent, retaining the 2019 GDP outlook at 7.4 percent.

Emerging markets markets, including India, will struggle in the short term, he said. Commenting on the Indian bond market, Lewis said that Indian bonds are not highly attractive right now.

Watch the full interview for more...
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 01:57 pm

tags #Business #markets

