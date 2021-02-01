MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

India rupee tumbles 6 paise to close at 73.02 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.89 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.84 and a low of 73.15.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST

Indian rupee depreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.02 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a rebound in the American currency overseas.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.89 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.84 and a low of 73.15.

The local unit finally settled at 73.02, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close, even as the domestic equity market settled with significant gains on Budget day.

On Friday, the rupee had closed at 72.96 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.21 per cent to 90.78.

Close

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 2,314.84 points or 5 per cent higher at 48,600.61, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 646.60 points or 4.74 per cent to 14,281.20.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,930.66 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.84 per cent to USD 55.50 per barrel.
PTI
TAGS: #India Rupee #markets #Rupee
first published: Feb 1, 2021 04:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.