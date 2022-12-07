 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

India rupee to remain weak on current account and rate differential: Poll

Reuters
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

A widening trade deficit driven by rising oil prices along with expectations for a prolonged U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening cycle is partly responsible for a 11% year-to-date fall in the rupee to a record low of 83.29 per dollar in October.

The battered Indian rupee will not recoup most of its recent losses over the coming year thanks to a persistent current account deficit and a central bank nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, a Reuters poll found.

A widening trade deficit driven by rising oil prices along with expectations for a prolonged U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening cycle is partly responsible for a 11% year-to-date fall in the rupee to a record low of 83.29 per dollar in October.

The rupee is up about 1% since then on bets the Fed will shift to a slower pace of rate hikes, but has underperformed many of its emerging market peers. Analysts expect that to continue into the new year.

Later on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India is due to raise its repo rate by a smaller 35 basis points to 6.25%, a separate Reuters poll predicted, and is nearly done with a much more modest rate-hiking campaign that only began in May.

Conducted Dec. 2-6, the latest Reuters poll of 36 foreign exchange analysts showed the rupee at 82.00 per dollar in three months and six months too, just a touch above where it was trading on Tuesday. Forecasts were in a 79.80/$-84.00/$ range.

No forecaster predicted the rupee stronger than 75 per dollar, where it started 2022, at any point next year.