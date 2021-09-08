MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

India rupee plunges 23 paise to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.48 against the dollar, then fell to 73.65, registering a decline of 23 paise from the last close.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST

The Indian rupee plunged 23 paise to 73.65 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking a strong American currency and muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.48 against the dollar, then fell to 73.65, registering a decline of 23 paise from the last close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 73.42 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 percent to 92.53.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 145.45 crore, as per exchange data.

Close

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share index was trading 0.85 points lower at 58,278.63. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 1.75 points down at 17,360.35.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.04 percent to USD 71.72 per barrel.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Sep 8, 2021 10:56 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.