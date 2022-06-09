 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

Reuters
Jun 09, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 77.78/79 per dollar after touching a record low of 77.81. The previous life low of 77.7975 was touched on May 17.

The Indian rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as the relentless surge in global crude oil prices raised concerns of a sustained rise in imported inflation, while weakness in domestic shares also hurt.

Oil prices held firm near 13-week highs on Thursday after China reported stronger-than-expected exports in May, although new Shanghai lockdown restrictions capped gains.

Indian shares were trading slightly lower but foreign investors have remained net sellers of equities in recent months.

