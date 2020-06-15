India Opportunities Growth Fund sells more shares in Aarey Drugs, Smallcap World Fund offloads big stake in Aarti Industries

Smallcap World Fund Inc on June 15 sold more than Rs 222 crore worth of shares in Aarti Industries through open market transactions, according to the bulk deals data available on the exchanges.

It sold 15,97,950 shares of the specialty chemicals maker at Rs 854.71 each on the NSE, and 1,000,000 shares at Rs 855 each on the BSE.

Smallcap World Fund held 29,71,637 shares (representing 1.71 percent of total paid-up equity) in company as per the March quarter shareholding pattern.

The termination of a global contract could be a reason for stake sale.

Among others, India Opportunities Growth Fund Ltd - Pinewood Strategy sold 1,50,000 shares in Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals at Rs 17.16 per share on the BSE. It had sold 1.2 lakh shares in company on June 11.

Parvesh Sahib Singh bought 1.1 crore shares in Vikas Multicorp at Rs 3.65 per share on the BSE and NSE.