'India on 'wait and watch' mode, as not all is lost on the economy front'

Rumki Majumdar

The Indian economy is feeling the chill because of the slowdown and significant downside risks are looming from all quarters. Economic activity has been losing momentum for over five quarters with questions on whether the current economic headwinds have bottomed out or are here to stay for longer.

To jumpstart the economy, the government has announced a slew of reforms in the past three months. Nonetheless, uncertainty lingers as there are reservations about whether these are enough to prevent the economy from freezing, especially as global downside risks weigh on the domestic outlook.

For the first time in seven years, India's GDP grew below 5 percent year-over-year, with three of the four growth engines—private consumption, private investment, and exports—slowing down significantly.

On the industry side, several core sectors including auto, real estate, and manufacturing are in deep waters because of low demand resulting in a downward spiral of weakening corporate profits, waning business sentiments, and declining investments. India continues to face global headwinds owing to policy uncertainties, falling growth and trade volumes, and technological changes across the world.

Leading economic indicators point to gradual growth in the current quarter as well. With credit growth and rural income remaining weak, private consumption spending is unlikely to see a pick up soon. Besides, high food inflation is weighing on the pockets of consumers.

On the investment side, excess capacity, falling order books, and highly leveraged corporate balance sheets will likely keep business confidence low and result in further postponement of investment decisions.

Consequently, RBI has slashed growth expectations in FY20 to 5 percent, while most global agencies expect the GDP growth range within 4.5 percent- 5.5 percent.

A few of the economic fundamentals are weighing on the economic outlook as well. The fiscal deficit for the period April-October 2019 has crossed this fiscal year's target indicating further stress on fiscal concerns for the government. With growth slowing and government revenues likely to be low because of reduced corporate tax rates, there are concerns over fiscal slippage this year.

Inflation has remained above the RBI's target rate of 4 percent for three consecutive months in a row owing to the rise in food prices, which is now at an all-time high since 2013. Rising vegetable prices (primarily onions and tomatoes) due to unseasonal rains and supply chain disruptions, and meat and fish prices drove overall food prices up.

The RBI, which slashed policy interest rates by 135 bps over the past five monetary policy committee meeting (MPC), decided not to cut rates further in the latest MPC meeting because of inflationary concerns and has raised the outlook for inflation for the second half of the FY.

That said, the RBI has decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth while ensuring that inflation remains within target” but that it “will carefully monitor incoming data to gain clarity on the inflation outlook”.

That said, not all is gloom and doom. Of the five slowdown cycles since liberalisation in 1991, India is faring better in terms of several economic fundamentals in this current slowdown. Core inflation (inflation excluding food and oil prices) is low and is expected to remain so because of excess capacity in the economy and the economic slowdown.

The current account deficit is among the lowest and with the increase in oil prices to remain contained (because of the US' Shale oil inventory and weak global economic activity), the deficit may remain contained. Despite having depreciated above INR 70 per dollar since August, the rupee has remained stable. While a part of the depreciation is because of US dollar firming up, the RBI also has been purchasing dollars to strengthen its reserves lately, which is now at an all-time high.

The fiscal deficit is among the lowest of all slowdown cycles, giving the government the room to incur counter-cyclical policy to anchor the weakness in the economy. The government has initiated actions by accelerating Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure investment under its 5-year plan and by announcing investments in 10 projects by mid of December. The Centre is also planning to work towards rationalizing the GST rates on all essential goods. At the same time, the economy needs direct stimulus to consumption for an immediate boost to the economy and the government is looking at such options as well.

India remains an attractive investment destination because of the untapped potential of the domestic demand and infrastructure spending plans; rising number of millennials in the population (impacting both the nature of consumption and workforce); and the rapidly evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem. As the government continues to take policy action, the economy and the market have to remain patient as the policy changes impact real activity with some lag.

(The author is Economist at Deloitte India.)