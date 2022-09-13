 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

India not defending rupee, does not need to, says chief economic adviser Anantha Nageswaran

Reuters
Sep 13, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

"I think India isn't defending the rupee, India is just making sure that the market forces and the economic fundamentals direct the rupee in a particular direction and making sure it happens smoothly and gradually," he told an event.

Representative image

India does not need to defend the rupee because its economic fundamentals are such that the currency can take care of itself, the country's chief economic adviser, V. Anantha Nageswaran, said on Tuesday.

"I think India isn't defending the rupee, India is just making sure that the market forces and the economic fundamentals direct the rupee in a particular direction and making sure it happens smoothly and gradually," he told an event.

"I don't think Indian fundamentals are such that we need to defend the rupee. The rupee can take care of itself."

Reuters
TAGS: #Anantha Nageswaran #Economy #India #Indian Rupee
first published: Sep 13, 2022 01:13 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.