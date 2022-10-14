India never had a stock market boom without a US recession, says Marcellus' Mukherjea

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

A recession in the US has historically been a positive thing for India, according to Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

First, a US recession leads to a fall in crude oil prices which benefits India's Balance of Payments. Second, it brings down 'the cost of money'.

"So if you look back at the last 40 years, we never had a stock market boom in our country without a recession in America," Mukherjea told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

"The reason a US recession historically has been good for India is twofold. It conks of oil prices and brings down the cost of money," he said.

Assessing the prospects of IT stocks from a medium to long-term perspective, Mukherjea said that companies like TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech have been performing well and expects the upbeat performance to continue based on healthy results.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Indian IT services companies will carry on getting plenty of work," he said. "I don't understand why anybody was bearish (on IT stocks) and it doesn't make any rational sense to me."

Earlier today, Indian benchmark indices made a gap-up opening with Sensex soaring 1,000 points and Nifty rallying over 250 points after global cheer and strong IT results spurred stocks.

All sectors traded in the green with Nifty IT index gaining 2.6 percent, led by HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra.

Also read: Markets cheer IT earnings and global rally

"And therefore, the focus should remain on buying high quality Indian companies rather than doing some macro forecasting after reading the morning newspaper", he mentioned.