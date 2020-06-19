App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India likely to put restrictions on Chinese FPIs in equity markets: Report

This comes after many investors raised concerns over the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) raising its stake from 0.8 percent to 1.1 percent in the March quarter and this could lead to some of the stocks becoming susceptible to acquisition.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Following the death of 20 soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India may put some curbs on Chinese Foreign Policy Investments (FPIs) in equity markets as an economic response.

report by Mint, citing a government official says that the Economic Affairs Department of the Finance Ministry and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are working on placing some restrictions on these Chinese FPIs.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

This comes after many investors raised concerns over the People's Bank of China (PBOC) raising its stake from 0.8 percent to 1.1 percent in the March quarter and this could lead to some of the stocks becoming susceptible to acquisition.

related news

The industry department, then, notified changes in its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy by mandating government clearance for all FDI inflows from countries with whom India shares land borders to ring-fence the industry from opportunistic acquisitions by Chinese companies.

The official further stated that India is unlikely to push for a trade war with China like the US. “Who pays in such tariff wars? It is the domestic consumers who suffer. However, in the case of non-essential imports, we can encourage domestic manufacturing by strengthening domestic standards. Our options are limited in case of raw materials and intermediate goods imports from China," the official said.

Jayant Dasgupta, former ambassador of India to the World Trade Organisation suggested that India will be at a loss if it tries to stop imports from China. “We are dependent on China for power and telecom equipment, rail coaches and pharmaceutical ingredients. We are importing a lot of intermediate products from China. The capacity of the rest of the world is very small in comparison to capacity built by China in many sectors. So, there will be no alternative supplier," said Dasgupta.

Also Read: DoT to tell BSNL not to use Chinese equipment for 4G upgradation

“We have to take a reasoned decision. Consumer goods are one sector where we can reduce our dependency from China, but in sectors where we don’t have alternative suppliers and the industries are growing very fast, we can’t curb such imports," Dasgupta further added as per the report.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #FPI #India #world

