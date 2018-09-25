App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India is no longer a preferred economy to invest: Ajay Srivastava

IT, pharma, and MNC stocks are the order of the day, Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Finance said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India is no longer a preferred economy to invest in, Ajay Srivastava, chief executive officer of Dimensions Corporate Finance told CNBC TV-18.

"Investors have already spoken with their cheque books, we have not seen major inflows. Internationally, India is not in the top five list of investing locations at this point of time, no mutual fund manager is overweight on India, this is not the flavour of the market, this is not what is going to work in the next 12 months," Srivastava said.

Srivastava, however, added, a silver lining is that the private equity sector is still interested in India.

Commenting on the non-banking financial companies, he said the top five to six companies will now trade at a premium when compared to the other 10 to 15 NBFCs in the sector.

Notwithstanding the panic in the market, Srivastava said he will buy Yes Bank since the Reserve Bank of India has not said anything yet on the company.

IT, pharma, and MNC stocks are the order of the day, Srivastava said.

"IT stocks are exposed to the US market. They will do tremendously well. I don't think you'll see a problem in the IT sector in the next one-two years. You'll see a lot of traction," he said.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 12:48 pm

tags #Business #MARKET OUTLOOK #markets #Yes Bank

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.