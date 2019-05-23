India is home to many companies with growth potential, says Aberdeen's Adrian Lim

A solid majority would give the new government greater flexibility to go ahead with reforms, says Adrian Lim, Investment Director, Asian Equities, Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"It has been clear over the last five years that the incumbent government was keen on expediting India's progress by building stronger infrastructure and a framework for economic development and inclusion. A strong majority would give it the affirmation that it is on the right path," said Lim in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Talking about investments, he said the firm has a disproportionately large exposure to India within the region.

Given the large economy, implementation of reforms is challenging but India has a lot of companies that would do well going forward over the medium to longer term horizon. "We do have an overweight on India and based on fundamentals and what we see with respect to companies' quality on the ground, we will continue with our overweight exposure," he said.

When asked if consumption would be looked at as an opportunity to buy, he said one could look at pockets of softness in some of this cyclical weaknesses. However, they would not stray too long from the larger, stronger names, for example like Asian Paints. "One can also look at playing the urban consumption theme through staples, as well as financials like HDFC, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank," he added.