India is a long-term economic growth story: Seth Freeman, GlassRatner Advisory and Capital Group

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates again on September 18 to help sustain a record-long economic expansion but signalled a higher bar to further reductions in borrowing costs, eliciting a fast and sharp rebuke from US President Donald Trump.

Describing the US economic outlook as "favourable," Fed chair Jerome Powell said the rate cut was designed "to provide insurance against ongoing risks" including weak global growth and resurgent trade tensions.

Seth Freeman, senior managing director of GlassRatner Advisory and Capital Group, discussed his views on the US Fed's decision in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"The Fed did say that we could look forward to additional cuts if they think it is going to help the economy weather the uncertainty and meet its targets. So it was a modest cut, it comes right on the back of the previous cut and the Fed is facing some issues here in the US and also looking at monetary policy in other countries," he said.

Asked about his expectations of further Fed rate cuts in 2019 and in 2020, he replied: "If I knew that, I might be really rich. The Fed says that they are not responding to politics. They are responding to data and even though we are seeing high implement, quite a lot of consumer confidence, we haven't seen inflation maintain at its 2 percent target range. So the Fed feels it has some room there and that is what we are going to be looking at. The one thing that is in a sense response to politics is the trade war with China. That is a Trump administration policy move and it is having impact that the Fed is responding to.

"It is generally favourable when interest rates are down for emerging markets (EMs). So maybe it will help a little bit. In the 16 years, I have been following India, this is one of the first times other than right around the demonetisation time that India’s growth is compressed. You look around in various sectors are down, there are problems in the real estate sector, autos and areas that were historically tremendously high growth rates," said Freeman.

Asked if he would still be a buyer in the Indian market among the emerging markets, he said: "My overall view has not changed since my first trip in 2003 that this is a long-term economic growth story and you cannot expect these things to be in a straight line. So the answer is yes."