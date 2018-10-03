App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

India INX launches Global Access with connectivity to CME Group of exchanges

The special purpose vehicle -- India INX Global Access IFSC Global Access -- will offer access to products traded on international exchanges.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSE-owned India International Exchange (India INX) Wednesday announced the launch of a special purpose vehicle which will facilitate hedgers, traders and investors access international exchanges through a single centralised platform.

The special purpose vehicle -- India INX Global Access IFSC Global Access -- will offer access to products traded on international exchanges.

Besides, it will provide its customers a single-window interface for trading on CME group exchanges, thereby decreasing their overall costs of accessing global markets from IFSC GIFT City, India INX said in a statement.

Global Access is aiming to become the leading financial services provider in IFSC GIFT City in the coming years by facilitating a centralised access to international financial markets for its customers.

related news

The company said the platform will provide a single-window access to multiple international exchange markets beginning with CME, CBOT, NYMEX, COMEX through remote connect.

"Today markets are highly integrated and as an offshore exchange, offering convenience to access markets globally at low cost is important. As India INX, we have taken the first step in that direction by offering unified marketplace that will service access to international markets," V Bala Managing Director, CEO of India INX, and Chairman of India INX Global Access.

"CME group of exchanges' depth of liquidity across wide spectrum of asset class has been made accessible through India INX Global Access to all our participants. As trading and settlement at GIFT IFSC is US dollar based, the process will be frictionless for our participants," he added.

BSE's India INX is India's first International Exchange set up at GIFT City.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 03:52 pm

tags #BSE #CME Group #Global Access #India INX #Market news

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.